MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $747,325.26 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.