Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 50.5% in April

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vivendi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.