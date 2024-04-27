Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in April

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Verallia Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $40.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $40.05.
About Verallia Société Anonyme
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.