Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in April

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Verallia Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $40.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

