BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.90.

NYSE:AEE opened at $74.77 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ameren by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

