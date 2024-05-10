Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) versus Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Critical Contrast

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Earlyworks and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $340,000.00 6.10 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $164.20 million 0.57 -$54.53 million ($6.62) -1.38

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -25.43% -17.99% -2.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Earlyworks and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Summary

Earlyworks beats Synchronoss Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

