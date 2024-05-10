Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $1,450,200.00 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Donald Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $1,463,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $295.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.75.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

