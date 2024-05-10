DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $39.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

DV opened at $18.84 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in DoubleVerify by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

