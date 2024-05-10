Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $16.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -381.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after acquiring an additional 495,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bumble by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

