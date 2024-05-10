Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.11. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

