Head to Head Review: BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) & Its Competitors

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) is one of 425 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioRestorative Therapies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% BioRestorative Therapies Competitors -9,011.22% -129.22% -25.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $145,800.00 -$18.50 million -0.41 BioRestorative Therapies Competitors $147.42 million -$9.78 million 91.77

Analyst Recommendations

BioRestorative Therapies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies. BioRestorative Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies Competitors 625 2047 4795 52 2.57

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 948.95%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 75.91%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 62.12, meaning that its share price is 6,112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies competitors beat BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.