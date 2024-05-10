Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.