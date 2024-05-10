Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Chairman Buys $1,468,320.00 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.