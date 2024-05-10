Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $1,012,265.17 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 461,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116,534 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.