Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) & TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Head to Head Analysis

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.55 million ($774.80) 0.00 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.61) -11.03

Analyst Recommendations

Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransCode Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35,990.23%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -934.78% -276.08% Tyra Biosciences N/A -30.26% -28.53%

Risk & Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats TransCode Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

