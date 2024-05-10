Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Sells 516 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,732.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,612.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,502.00. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,150.00 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

