Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $67.04

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.04.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $566,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

