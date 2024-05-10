Raymond James Lowers HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.93. 7,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.17. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.83 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.65%. On average, analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

