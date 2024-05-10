Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 38.8 %

SRTS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,685,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

