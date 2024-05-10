National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$149.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.63.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,278. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.11.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

