Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.
Intapp stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,717. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
