BMO Capital Markets Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$102.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

TSE IAG traded up C$1.24 on Friday, reaching C$91.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

