Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.
GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.70.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
