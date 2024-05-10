Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.80.

Definity Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE:DFY traded down C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.11. 324,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.66. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

