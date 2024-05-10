Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Announces Earnings Results

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter.

Tucows Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of TCX stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Tucows has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $95,375.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

