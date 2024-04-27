QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QHSLab Trading Up 5.0 %

USAQ stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 37,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

