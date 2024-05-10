DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

DV opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

