Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $82,000.00 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $418.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.69 and a 1-year high of $430.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.60 and a 200-day moving average of $386.10. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

