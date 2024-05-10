Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $78,674,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,163,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

