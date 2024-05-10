Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.