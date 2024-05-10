Bradley Lee Soultz Buys 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after acquiring an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after buying an additional 198,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,467,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

