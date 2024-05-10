Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SGRY

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,664 shares of company stock worth $477,225 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 421,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.