Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of WWD opened at $179.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $8,244,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $84,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

