Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Purchases $30,700.00 in Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

