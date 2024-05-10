Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,230.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,780.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,532.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,420.07. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.