Richard W. Mason, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $862.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

