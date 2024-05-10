Richard W. Mason, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance
Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $862.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shenandoah Telecommunications
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.