Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$68,500.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Trading Up 3.4 %

TSE:MX opened at C$68.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.57 and a 12 month high of C$69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.3199412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

About Methanex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

