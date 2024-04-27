Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the March 31st total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vinda International Price Performance
OTCMKTS VDAHF remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Friday. Vinda International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.
About Vinda International
