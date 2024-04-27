Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the March 31st total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vinda International Price Performance

OTCMKTS VDAHF remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Friday. Vinda International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

