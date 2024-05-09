CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic updated its FY24 guidance to $1.56-$1.66 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.660 EPS.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 1,272,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.