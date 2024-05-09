Wedbush Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

LYFT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 12,924,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,567,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

