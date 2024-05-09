VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares $0.07 Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,390. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.
