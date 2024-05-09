VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares $0.07 Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,390. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

