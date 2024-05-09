VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0057 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of USVM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

