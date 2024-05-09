Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.34-4.00 EPS.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.12. 3,186,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

