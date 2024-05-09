Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 1,597,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

