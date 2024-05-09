Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.13 and last traded at $105.56. 4,809,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,017,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.