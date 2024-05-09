E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,562 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,377. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $887.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

