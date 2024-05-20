ING Groep NV Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $148.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

