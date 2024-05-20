FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 142,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 320,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

