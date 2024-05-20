Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,723,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.68. 10,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $269.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

