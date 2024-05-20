FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 280.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,621,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ResMed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 239,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

