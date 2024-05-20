Norges Bank Makes New $614.10 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,308,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,104,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,396 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,252.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,106,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.63. 281,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.